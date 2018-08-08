Hockey tournament during Six Nations fair

The ice is going back in. Six Nations Parks and Recreation director Cheryl Henhawk told the Human Services Committee at its Aug. 1 “the agricultural society and the minor hockey association met July 12 and agreed that minor hockey will host a three on three hockey tournament during the fall fair, which is Sept. 8 to 10. That means we can put the ice in early at the arena instead of waiting until after the fair, which is what usually happens in the first week of September. We will be starting that work two weeks from now,” Henhawk said, adding before that can happen however, a few key capital maintenance items need to be taken care of first. Henhawk said that both the brine header pipe and the north-end gates…



