A possible mediation date has been set for the Confederacy Council Chiefs and clanmothers to meet with the Six Nations Band Council representatives over the controversial Burtch farming dispute. Confederacy Council approved a mediation date of August 22 at the Gathering Place (the old bingo hall). The meeting comes just as Confederacy council has received another legal bill, $58,517.99 (for May and June) for the case that saw an Ontario court grant an injunction to the Six Nations Band Council to evict farmer Kris Hill from the Burtch lands she had been farming on a lease from the Confederacy Chiefs Council….
Related Posts
John A. MacDonald statue ‘painful reminder’ of colonialism: Victoria, B.C. mayor
August 8, 2018 12
VICTORIA- The mayor of Victoria says a statue of Prime Minister John A. MacDonald will be…
Brantford city street floods with sudden rain deluge
August 8, 2018 28
BRANTFORD ONT- Brantford City Police shut down some city roadways today (Wednesday, August 8, 2018) after…