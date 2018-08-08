Local News
A possible mediation date has been set for the Confederacy Council Chiefs and clanmothers to meet with the Six Nations Band Council representatives over the controversial Burtch farming dispute. Confederacy Council approved a mediation date of August 22 at the Gathering Place (the old bingo hall). The meeting comes just as Confederacy council has received another legal bill, $58,517.99 (for May and June) for the case that saw an Ontario court grant an injunction to the Six Nations Band Council to evict farmer Kris Hill from the Burtch lands she had been farming on a lease from the Confederacy Chiefs Council….

