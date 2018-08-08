Local News
ticker

Queens Park “camp-in” turning into tent village

August 8, 2018 21 views
Grizzlymama is wolf clan from the Gitxsan Territory (Photo by Dennis Hannigan)

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO –A small band of Indigenous activists, weary of government inaction on issues affecting their people, are venting their frustration with a “camp-in” at Queens Park just north of the Ontario legislature. And they don’t seem ready to pack it in any time soon. The spontaneously-organized camp of about a dozen peoplehas been in the park since July 12, the 13th moon as great-grandmother Grizzlymama from northern B.C. put it. Grizzlymama is wolf clan from the Gitxsan Territory and one of the camp members. She’s in Toronto after making complaints about her B.C. landlord’s uninvited entries, and she was evicted. She spoke to Turtle Island News Aug. 4. The group has set up about half a dozen mostly small tents under shade…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
