Sovereignty bid: Six Nations Band Council wants to sell carbon credits

Six Nations band council seeks UN carbon credits in sovereign bid By Lynda Powless Editor Welcome to the sovereign nation of Six Nations and by the way wanna buy a carbon credit? The Six Nations Band Council has applied as a sovereign nation to the United Nations Climate; Development board to receive carbon credits by taxing polluters in their territory Only sovereign nations can apply to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change and the Climate Development Mechanism. The board approves and issues Certified Emissions Reduction credits or carbon credits. Carbon credits allow organizations or industry to pay to pollute. If you have a carbon credit, you can emit one tonne of carbon. Any funds generated from the proposed program at Six Nations would be used to fund “climate enhancement…



