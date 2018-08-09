Police

DRIVER CRASHES THROUGH BUILDING FACING CHARGE

August 9, 2018 20 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a Queensway East, Simcoe, Norfolk County, address.

 

On Thursday, August 9, 2018 at approximately 7:41 a.m., OPP and Norfolk County Paramedic Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision.

 

Through the course of the investigation, it has determined that a red coloured motor vehicle was travelling northbound on Donly Drive North when the driver crossed over Queensway East and crashed through a building located on the property.

 

The 21-year-old driver of Norfolk County suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

 

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

AUTOMATED LICENCE PLATE RECOGNITION VEHICLE ALERTS OFFICER TO STOLEN VEHICLE

August 8, 2018 30

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment charged a 21-year-old male…

Read more
Police

Wilsonville Man and Two Ohsweken Women Arrested In Stolen Vehicle

August 1, 2018 119

On Tuesday July 31, 2018 just before 8:30 p.m. the Brantford Police Service received a call…

Read more

Leave a Reply