DRIVER CRASHES THROUGH BUILDING FACING CHARGE

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a Queensway East, Simcoe, Norfolk County, address.

On Thursday, August 9, 2018 at approximately 7:41 a.m., OPP and Norfolk County Paramedic Services responded to a single motor vehicle collision.

Through the course of the investigation, it has determined that a red coloured motor vehicle was travelling northbound on Donly Drive North when the driver crossed over Queensway East and crashed through a building located on the property.

The 21-year-old driver of Norfolk County suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

