Work restarted on Niagara Line

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Ontario Hydro crews have begun work on towers that are part of the stalled Niagara Line at Sixth Line and the Caledonia Bypass as part of a deal reached with Six Nations Band Council allowing the work to go on. The previous Wynne government gave the band council $12 million that was invested in the line.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page