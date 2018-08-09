Daily
National News

Work restarted on Niagara Line

August 9, 2018 2 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Ontario Hydro crews have begun work on towers that are part of the stalled Niagara Line at Sixth Line and the Caledonia Bypass as part of a deal reached with Six Nations Band Council allowing the work to go on.  The previous Wynne government gave the band council $12 million that was invested in the line.

