Work restarted on Niagara Line

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Ontario Hydro crews have begun work on towers that are part of the stalled Niagara Line at Sixth Line and the Caledonia Bypass as part of a deal reached with Six Nations Band Council allowing the work to go on. The previous Wynne government gave the band council $12 million that was invested in the line.
