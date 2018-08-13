Investigation underway in speedway fire in Cayuga - The Turtle Island News

HALIDMAND COUNTY-Haldimand County OPP are investigating a fire at the Toronto Motorsports Park in Cayuga.

Witnesses reported a structure engulfed in flames around 4:00 a.m. Monday.Paramedics and fire responded.

Haldimand OPP said campers on the property were awakened by the fire at the structure, which contained six vehicles.

Haldimand County Fire Services extinguished the fire, but the building and the vehicles within were destroyed.