Police

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT RESULTS IN CHARGE FOR WATERFORD MAN

August 14, 2018 39 views

On Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 10:46 AM, Six Nations Police investigated a

 

single motor vehicle accident on Chiefswood Road, on the Six Nations Territory.

 

 

Police discovered that a black Chevrolet Corvette had lost control and

 

entered the ditch.  The vehicle sustained moderate damage as a result and

 

was towed from the scene.

 

The driver, identified as 37 year old Nathan Crites of Waterford, stated to

 

Police that he had reached for a water bottle and swerved to avoid a

 

vehicle in front of him, causing him to lose control.

 

Mr. Crites sustained no injuries as a result of the MVA.  Police charged

 

Mr. Crites with Drive motor vehicle with no currently validated permit,

 

contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

DRIVER CRASHES THROUGH BUILDING FACING CHARGE

August 9, 2018 135

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at…

Read more
Police

AUTOMATED LICENCE PLATE RECOGNITION VEHICLE ALERTS OFFICER TO STOLEN VEHICLE

August 8, 2018 63

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment charged a 21-year-old male…

Read more

Leave a Reply