MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT RESULTS IN CHARGE FOR WATERFORD MAN

On Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 10:46 AM, Six Nations Police investigated a
single motor vehicle accident on Chiefswood Road, on the Six Nations Territory.
Police discovered that a black Chevrolet Corvette had lost control and
entered the ditch. The vehicle sustained moderate damage as a result and
was towed from the scene.
The driver, identified as 37 year old Nathan Crites of Waterford, stated to
Police that he had reached for a water bottle and swerved to avoid a
vehicle in front of him, causing him to lose control.
Mr. Crites sustained no injuries as a result of the MVA. Police charged
Mr. Crites with Drive motor vehicle with no currently validated permit,
contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.