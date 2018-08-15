Slider
Braves go undefeated!

August 15, 2018 24 views
The Six Nations Braves couldn’t be beaten as they offically won the Peewee Boys North Waterloo League ‘A’ championship. (Photo by Neil Becker)

Six Nations sweep competition at year end ball tournaments By Neil Becker Sports Writer It was a dream come true moment for Six Nations Atom Girls player Allie Thomas who was all smiles after coming through with her first hit of the year which happened to be a homerun. Showing that flair for the dramatics Thomas, who also made a nice defensive play at shortstop in the second, received quite the enthusiastic congratulations from her teammates and some nice applause during what was an eventual Atom Girls Haldimand Erie league 6-2 championship win against Fisherville. “Good,” Thomas said about what she thought about that first hit. Reflecting on winning league championship gold, Thomas who has been playing ball since tyke said “It felt good.” Not only was it a weekend…

