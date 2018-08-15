Competing at Brant-Six Nations plowing competition

By Neil Becker Sports Reporter Wearing her trademark smile, Miss Six Nations Kyleigh Farmer could hardly contain her enthusiasm when asked what she enjoyed about the Brant-Six Nations plowing match. “I like all of it,” Farmer said while stretching out her arms. “I like that it’s a promotion of agriculture and that it’s good for the community.” Farmer, who gets to represent Six Nations at various events was at 1430 5th line for what was the 101st. Brant County-Six Nations Plowing competition. “It’s a big get together day for them,” Vice President Corey Green said. It’s a day out for them. Basically there is one every week until the International Plowing Match.” Green said the match alternates. “Every year we alternate from Brant County to Six Nations. This year is…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice