Local News
Slider

Competing at Brant-Six Nations plowing competition

August 15, 2018 19 views

By Neil Becker Sports Reporter Wearing her trademark smile, Miss Six Nations Kyleigh Farmer could hardly contain her enthusiasm when asked what she enjoyed about the Brant-Six Nations plowing match. “I like all of it,” Farmer said while stretching out her arms. “I like that it’s a promotion of agriculture and that it’s good for the community.” Farmer, who gets to represent Six Nations at various events was at 1430 5th line for what was the 101st. Brant County-Six Nations Plowing competition. “It’s a big get together day for them,” Vice President Corey Green said. It’s a day out for them. Basically there is one every week until the International Plowing Match.” Green said the match alternates. “Every year we alternate from Brant County to Six Nations. This year is…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Six Nations Band relying on own source revenue to stay afloat

August 15, 2018 11

Six Nations Band Council is made up of one full time Chief and 12 part-time councillors.Councillors…

Read more
Local News

Solar farm planned for three properties being added to reserve

August 15, 2018 21

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations plans for a solar farm may have hit a stumbling…

Read more