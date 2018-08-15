New Credit man killed walking on road in early morning hours

A New Credit man has been killed in a tragic accident early Sunday morning. Six Nations Police said Taylor King, 25, was walking on Chiefswood Road between Second and Third Line Sunday, August 12th, at 3:30 AM.when he wa struck Nearby residents heard the accident and called police. OPP technical accident investigators were called in. The driver of the black Chevrolet Impala was awaiting police at scene. Police said the Chevrolet Impala was travelling southbound on Chiefswood Road. A man, identified as Taylor King, 25, was walking southbound on the roadway when he was struck by the southbound vehicle. Mr. King was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Neither impaired driving, nor speed appear to be contributing factors to the tragic accident. The vehicle sustained severe damage…



