Six Nations Band relying on own source revenue to stay afloat

August 15, 2018 3 views

Six Nations Band Council is made up of one full time Chief and 12 part-time councillors.Councillors are elected in six districts, two to a district for a population of almost 30,000. Totals- Elected Chief & Councillor honoraria $564,562 • Travel expenses $$175,466 • Travel honorarium- $30,975 • Life and Health $25,569 The current Elected Chief and Band Council are now the highest costing council on record with costs soaring to over $789,505 compared to a year ago when costs hit a then record $716,000, an $73,505 increase in one year. Elected Chief Ava Hill is now the most costly band chief at $114,706, an increase of $13,646 over costs of $101,060 in 2016-2017. The Six Nations Band Council chief salary does not include dollars for speaking engagements or honoraria earned…

