Six Nations Police shut down unlicensed dispensary…again

Six Nations Police shut down a Highway 54 unlicensed marijuana dispensary for the second time.

“Green Health For 6” at 1143 Highway 54 was raided July 25 and three people arrested and a large quantity of marijuana was seized along with liquid THC, and an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Charged were: Jennifer Henhawk, 39 , of Caledonia, Ont., Charlie Van Hoof, 21, of Caledonia, Ont., and Joshua Whitlow, 26, of Ohsweken, Ont., . All three face charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking. Their next court date is September 28, 2018.

Police said the property owner, William Cooper, 53, of Ohsweken, Ont., was arrested July 26th and faces charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking. He was also released on a Promise To Appear, to answer to the charges against him.

Jeffery Allan Henhawk, 39, of Caledonia, was arrested on July 27th, and faces charges of Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking, Trafficking, and breach of an Undertaking. He was held for a bail hearing and granted bail. His next court date is August 23, 2018

The shop was also raided on January 9, 2018 by Six Nations Police who seized product from Green Health For 6

A large quantity of marijuana was seized along with various forms of SHATTER (a cannabis extract with a high THC content), liquid THC, food items containing THC and an undisclosed amount of money.

Charged then were: Ethan Henhawk, 20, of Cayuga, Ont., Charlie Van Hoof, 21, of Caledonia, Ont., and Stephan Wilson, 26, of Caledonia, Ont., all face charges of Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking. Jeffery Allan Henhawk, 39, of Caledonia, faces charges of Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking and Trafficking. All of the accused were released on a Promise To Appear with a court date of April 12, 2018.

Add Your Voice