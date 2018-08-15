Solar farm planned for three properties being added to reserve

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations plans for a solar farm may have hit a stumbling block after the Mississauga of New Credit First Nation objected to their move to add three parcels of land to reserve status. Six Nations has applied under the Additions To Reserve (ATR) to add three farms bordering Highway 6 to Six Nations. The farms, the former Robinson farm Hewer farm and the Zwick farm, make up 300 acres bordering on Highway 6 and along Fifth and Fourth Line. All three are adjacent to each other. Six Nations Band Council was told at its Committee Of the Whole meeting Monday, New Credit objected to the ATR application. Lands Research director Lonny Bomberry said they have not been told why New Credit is objecting. He said…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice