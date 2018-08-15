When did band council become afraid

When did Six Nations Band Council suddenly became afraid to face the community? It has been at least four years since the elected officials have answered to the community at large. Now another audit has been filed with the powers that be in Ottawa but not with the community itself. Former elected Chief Bill Montour led the last elected council that would hold annual public meetings on the audit. And a number of the councillors from then are still in office. So, when did the Six Nations Band Council vote not to hold community meetings anymore and why? At Monday’s Committee-of- the-Whole two councillors, Carl Hill and Helen Miller, both asked when the council was taking its United Nations carbon crediting environmental project before the community only to be told…



