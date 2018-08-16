Chippewas of the Thames ban Peter Khill

The Chippewas of the Thames First Nation has joined Six Nations in banning a Hamilton area man who shot and killed a Six Nations man from its territory for life.

Peter Khill, was found not-guilty of second-degree murder after he shot and killed Jon Styres of Six Nations. He was banned from Six Nations last month.

The Chippewas of the Thames band council voted unanimously Monday to ban.Khill

Chief Myeengun Henry said the council acted in solidarity with Six Nations.

“We finally reached the conclusion that we’re going to take a stance,” he said. “We’re going to honour the Six Nations and align with them and tell the people that we’re going to banish that person from our territory.”

In a letter he said the band council held a discussion on the recent shooting of a Six Nations band member Jonathon Styers. “We feel that the decision of the Hamilton jury to render a not guilty verdict to Peter Khill is wrong and exemplifies a justice system that continually discriminates against Indigenous people in Canada.

“Our expectations of a fair process have been deeply diminished as we watch regularly cases like Jonathon Styers and Colten Bushie’s killers be given not guilty verdicts. The verdict in both cases clearly says that Indigenous people are subject to no protection if a non-indigenous person decides to take their life. How are the families expected to cope knowing that their children’s killers can freely walk next to them in grocery stores, city parks and in any public venue?

He said the scenario will not happen in the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation territory . “We stand united with our brothers and sisters of Six Nations and through a band council resolution we banish Mr Peter Khillfrom stepping foot in our nation indefinitely.”

The letter reads “We encourage other First Nations to do the same and together we can hopefully watch the high incarceration rate for Indigenous people decline. Possibly this action will encourage common sense to be exercised instead of shooting Indigenous people point blank and taking law into their own hands. Yes, a truck is expensive, but a life is worth more! “

The Chippewas sent letters to First Nations including Oneida Nation of the Thames, Walpole IslandFirst Nation Munsee Delaware and more.”It’s a strong message to people,” he said. “We’re getting tired of being murdered and then having to meet [the murderers] on the streets. This is not right.”

Chief Henry said they are also considering banning Gerald Stanely, who shot and killed Colten Boushie two years ago.

