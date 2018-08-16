Daily
National News

Natan Obed re elected head of Canada’s national Inuit group

August 16, 2018 6 views

INUVIK, N.W.T. _ Canada’s national Inuit organization has re-elected Natan Obed as its leader.

 

The vote was taken today in Inuvik, Northwest Territories.

 

It’s Obed’s second term at the helm of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, which represents 60,000 Inuit people across Canada.

 

Obed has brought greater profile to the concerns of Inuit as the federal government tries to reconcile with Indigenous people.

 

He has also not been afraid of controversy and has called for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League to change their name.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Trudeau to move forward to create residential schools holiday

August 16, 2018 16

By Morgan Lowrie   THE CANADIAN PRESS   SAINT-EUSTACHE, Que. _ The federal government will move…

Read more
Peter Khill (CP photo)
Daily

Chippewas of the Thames ban Peter Khill

August 16, 2018 19

The Chippewas of the Thames First Nation has joined Six Nations in banning a Hamilton area…

Read more

Leave a Reply