Six Nations Police investigate single vehicle accident car hit tree

Six Nations Police closed off a section of Seneca Road shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday Aug., 16 after a single vehicle accident. (Photos by Jim C Powless)
OHSWEKEN SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are investigating a single vehicle accident on Seneca Road today that saw a car hit a tree between Third and Fourth Lines at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday, August 16, 2018 .
Fire and paramedics were also on scene. No additional information is available at this time.
