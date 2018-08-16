Daily
National News

Six Nations Police investigate single vehicle accident car hit tree

August 16, 2018 34 views

Six Nations Police closed off a section of Seneca Road shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday Aug., 16 after a single vehicle accident. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

OHSWEKEN SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police are investigating a single vehicle accident on Seneca Road today that saw a car hit a tree between Third and Fourth Lines at about 6:15 p.m.  Thursday, August 16, 2018 .

Fire and paramedics were also on scene. No additional information is available at this time.

