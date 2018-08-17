Brantford police charge two in shoplifting

BRANTFORD,ONT- City police have charged two men in a shop lifting incident at a Colborne Street business Thursday, August 16.

Police said at about 6:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service received a call from a business on Colborne Street reporting two unknown men had been seen shoplifting.

Police said both men had entered the store together. While in the store one man was seen concealing items on his person and left the store without making any attempts to pay. He got into a vehicle parked in the parking lot and waited for the second man.

Police said the second man was spotted by employee’s concealing items while in the store. Community Patrol officers attended to the business where they found one man waiting in the vehicle and the second still inside the store.

Both men were found with items concealed on them that had been taken from the business, police said.

The two men were also in possession of items taken from another business in the same plaza and personal identification that did not belong to either man. The ID had been previously been reported stolen.

Police said one of the men was wanted on an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction. The second man was also found in possession of suspected heroin and crystal methamphetamine, and was bound by a court order with conditions. Both accused were arrested without incident.

Harjeet Singh Basi, 28, from Brampton is charged with Theft Under $5000 x2, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000 x4 and Possession of an Identity Document x2.

Gurjeet Singh Mann, 37, of Brantford male is charged with Theft Under $5000 x2 and Breach of Recognizance under the Criminal Code. He is further charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance x 3 under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Both accused were held for a bail hearing.

Man charged in robbery and assault

BRANTFORD-A 29-year-old Brantford man is facing robbery and assault charges after assaulting two men, a woman and stealing a bike Thursday (August 16) at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of East Avenue and Alfred Street.

Police responded after receiving a 911 call about a disturbance between three men in the area.

Police said one man confronted two men and tried to stead a bike from one of the two men. When the owner refused to turn over the bicycle police said the man assaulted the owner punching him several times before getting up and taking the bike. The victim and his friend tried to stop the male when he started to flee the scene.

Police said a neighbour, who had observed the altercation, tried to stop the male from leaving the area when she was also assaulted by the accused.

Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the man short distance away. The man was arrested after a brief struggle with officers.

Police said the victim’s received non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident. Investigation revealed the accused is currently bound by a court order with conditions.

Sherman Allan Henry, 29, of Brantford was charged with Robbery, Assault x2, Mischief to Property Under $5000 and Breach of Recognizance. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Mischief and Weapons Dangerous

BRANTFORD-City police have charged a 16 year old after a man was seen with an airsoft rifle walking down Erie Avenue Thursday August 16, 2018 just after 11:30 p.m. having smashed windows to a business.

Police said the man was seen using the rifle to smash out a window and then fled on foot. Community Patrol Officers located the suspect in the area. Investigation revealed that the accused is currently bound by court order with conditions.

A 16 year old Brantford male is charged with Mischief Under $5000, Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Breach of Probation and Breach of Undertaking. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

