National Lacrosse League’s Saskatchewan Rush to fly Iroquois flag at home games

SASKATOON _ The Saskatchewan Rush of the National Lacrosse League will honour the history of the sport by flying an Iroquois flag at all home games from now on.

 

SaskTel Centre, the Rush’s home arena, hosted the world junior indoor lacrosse championship from Aug. 8 to 12.

 

The Iroquois, who invented the sport of lacrosse, compete internationally as a separate team and brought their distinctive purple-and-white flag to the event.

 

After Canada beat the Iroquois 15-10 in the gold-medal game the First Nations team gifted the flag to the arena.

 

The Rush announced on Wednesday that they would keep the flag in the rafters for all of their games in the professional league.

