Ohsweken Man Facing Multiple Charges

On Friday August 17, 2018 Brantford Police Service received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. The victim had parked her vehicle at a business on North park Street. The vehicle was broken into and a number of items were taken, including the victims credit card. The suspect left the area but used the stolen credit card a short time later to make two separate purchases. The suspect was seen on surveillance video driving a vehicle to the store, getting out and attending into the store where he purchased items. Investigation revealed that the vehicle the accused was operating was a stolen motor vehicle that had been previously reported stolen to the O.P.P. Officers were able to positively identify the accused by the surveillance video. On Sunday August 19, 2018 just after 5:00 p.m. Officers observed the stolen vehicle on Alfred Street. The accused was seen in the area and went into a residence on Alfred Street. During the investigation officers were able to enter into the residence. With the assistance of the BPS K9 unit the accused was located hiding in the attic. The accused was arrested without incident. Information was received that the accused was currently wanted on several outstanding warrants for his arrest in Brantford and on other jurisdictions and is currently bound by a court order with conditions. The accused is also a suspended and disqualified driver. A 29 year old Ohsweken male is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000, Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000, Drive Motor Vehicle While Disqualified, Possession of Stolen Credit Card, Fraud Under $5000 x2 and Breach of Probation under the Criminal Code. The accused is also charged with Suspended Driver x2 under the Highway Traffic Act. The accused was further arrested on the outstanding warrants. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Add Your Voice