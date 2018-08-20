OPP MARINE UNIT KEPT BUSY WITH PEOPLE PUTTING OTHERS IN DANGER

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Marine Unit were kept busy with individuals that were putting others at risk this past weekend on Lake Erie.

Between Friday, August 17, 2018 and Sunday, August 19, 2018, members of the Marine Unit responded to several calls for service for boating enthusiasts who failed to put safety as a priority while on waters of Lake Erie.

Officers encountered several individuals who are now facing the following charges:

3 Careless boating charges for endangering swimmers

6 charges for failing to have life jackets on board a vessel

5 Liquor Licence Act charges on a boat while moving

8 Canada Shipping Act charges for various equipment violations

5 (3) day suspensions for alcohol

1 Over 80mgs of alcohol in blood

Officers also responded to call for service after a floatation device (pink flamingo) was located by a concerned resident floating in the water with no one in it. OPP along with the Norfolk County Fire Department, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Canadian Coast Guard and the Hercules search and rescue plane searched the area however were unable to locate anyone in distress.

The OPP would like to remind people to put their safety as a priority when they are either on the water or off the water. Officers patrolling the water were amazed that there were no serious incidents that resulted in collisions or injury.

“People need a constant reminder that there is no safe level of alcohol consumption when you operate a vessel or motor vehicle. The OPP has a zero tolerance for individuals that fail to put their safety as a priority and put others at risk.” – Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

Add Your Voice