Arbor construction delayed; Pow Wow goes on

August 22, 2018 40 views
The Mississaugas of New Credit are getting ready for this weekend’s pow wow. Not only organizing booths and dancers but visitors will get a look at their new arbor being built at the grounds. For more info go to page 16 and our special New Credit Pow Wow section.

By Taylor Burt Writer The New Credit Cultural Committee has partnered with the University of Waterloo School of Architecture Build and Design Program to redesign the Pow Wow Arbor in Hagersville. The reveal of the new building was planned to occur during the Pow Wow this weekend, however difficulties with the building have delayed progress. “The wood is not bending the way they want it,” said Carolyn King, co-chair of the New Credit Cultural Committee. “They tried to steam it, but it is too brittle.” The committee is now hoping the structure will be ready to be revealed during the third week of September for Native American Week. The project started in February, meeting with the university program for the first time. “They are building it. They designed it. We…

