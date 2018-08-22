Chippewas of the Thames bans Peter Khill from their territory

The Chippewas of the Thames First Nation has joined Six Nations in banning a Hamilton area man who shot and killed a Six Nations man from its territory for life. Peter Khill, was found not-guilty of second-degree murder after he shot and killed Jon Styres of Six Nations. The Crown is appealing the Khill’s acquittal arguing Justice Stephen Glithero did not properly instruct the jury on what the law says about self-defence Khill was banned from Six Nations last month. The Chippewas of the Thames band council voted unanimously Monday to ban Khill. Chief Myeengun Henry said the council acted in solidarity with Six Nations. “We finally reached the conclusion that we’re going to take a stance,” he said. “We’re going to honour the Six Nations and align with them…



