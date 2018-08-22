Marijuana dispensary shut down…again

Six Nations Police shut down a Highway 54 unlicensed marijuana dispensary for the second time in July. ”Green Health For 6” at 1143 Highway 54 was raided July 25 and three people arrested and a large quantity of marijuana was seized along with liquid THC, and an undisclosed amount of money, police said. Charged were: Jennifer Henhawk, 39, of Caledonia, Ont., Charlie Van Hoof, 21, of Caledonia, Ont., and Joshua Whitlow, 26, of Ohsweken, Ont., All three face charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking. Their next court date is September 28, 2018. Police said the property owner, William Cooper, 53, of Ohsweken, Ont., was arrested July 26th and faces charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking. He was also released…
Related Posts
New drone shots show isolated Amazonian tribe in Brazil
August 22, 2018 25
RIO DE JANEIRO -Images recently released in Brazil show an isolated tribe in the Amazon. The…
Rape, racism linked to hydro development ‘an open wound:’ Manitoba chief
August 22, 2018 31
UPDATED Wednesday, August 22, 2018 6:45 p.m. WINNIPEG- The chief of a northern Manitoba First Nation…