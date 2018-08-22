Local News
ticker

Marijuana dispensary shut down…again

August 22, 2018 43 views

Six Nations Police shut down a Highway 54 unlicensed marijuana dispensary for the second time in July. ”Green Health For 6” at 1143 Highway 54 was raided July 25 and three people arrested and a  large quantity of marijuana was seized along with liquid THC, and an undisclosed amount of money, police said. Charged were: Jennifer Henhawk, 39, of Caledonia, Ont., Charlie Van Hoof, 21, of Caledonia, Ont., and Joshua Whitlow, 26, of Ohsweken, Ont., All three face charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking.  Their next court date is September 28, 2018. Police said the property owner,  William Cooper, 53, of Ohsweken, Ont., was arrested July 26th and faces charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking.  He was also released…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

New drone shots show isolated Amazonian tribe in Brazil

August 22, 2018 25

RIO DE JANEIRO -Images recently released in Brazil show an isolated tribe in the Amazon. The…

Read more
Daily

Rape, racism linked to hydro development ‘an open wound:’ Manitoba chief

August 22, 2018 31

UPDATED Wednesday, August 22, 2018 6:45 p.m. WINNIPEG- The chief of a northern Manitoba First Nation…

Read more