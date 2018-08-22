Marijuana dispensary shut down…again

Six Nations Police shut down a Highway 54 unlicensed marijuana dispensary for the second time in July. ”Green Health For 6” at 1143 Highway 54 was raided July 25 and three people arrested and a large quantity of marijuana was seized along with liquid THC, and an undisclosed amount of money, police said. Charged were: Jennifer Henhawk, 39, of Caledonia, Ont., Charlie Van Hoof, 21, of Caledonia, Ont., and Joshua Whitlow, 26, of Ohsweken, Ont., All three face charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking. Their next court date is September 28, 2018. Police said the property owner, William Cooper, 53, of Ohsweken, Ont., was arrested July 26th and faces charges of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking. He was also released…



