Six Nations Elected Council working on cannabis regulations here

By Lynda Powless Editor The Six Nations Band Council is joining First Nations across the country in developing their own cannabis laws. According to a paper distributed at a closed meeting Friday, the Six Nations Band Council is looking to develop the Six Nations Cannabis Law (SNCL). Consultant Bob Watts has been hired to research what other First Nations are doing. The SNCL will apply to the growing of cannabis to the sale and distribution of it throughout Six Nations. The document said the development of a cannabis law is the “reflection of the will expressed by community members.” The proposed steps almost mirror regulations developed earlier by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake. Kahnawake has developed its own cannabis law and is in the process of holding community meetings on…
