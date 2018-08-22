Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council working on cannabis regulations here

August 22, 2018 39 views

By Lynda Powless Editor The Six Nations Band Council is joining First Nations across the country in developing their own cannabis laws. According to a paper distributed at a closed meeting Friday, the Six Nations Band Council is looking to develop the Six Nations Cannabis Law (SNCL). Consultant Bob Watts has been hired to research what other First Nations are doing. The SNCL will apply to the growing of cannabis to the sale and distribution of it throughout Six Nations. The document said the development of a cannabis law is the “reflection of the will expressed by community members.” The proposed steps almost mirror regulations developed earlier by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake. Kahnawake has developed its own cannabis law and is in the process of holding community meetings on…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

New drone shots show isolated Amazonian tribe in Brazil

August 22, 2018 23

RIO DE JANEIRO -Images recently released in Brazil show an isolated tribe in the Amazon. The…

Read more
Daily

Rape, racism linked to hydro development ‘an open wound:’ Manitoba chief

August 22, 2018 31

UPDATED Wednesday, August 22, 2018 6:45 p.m. WINNIPEG- The chief of a northern Manitoba First Nation…

Read more