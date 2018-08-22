Sun shines on Six Nations Pride Day event

By Taylor Burt Writer Hundreds showed up at Veteran’s Park this past Saturday to celebrate the fourth annual Six Nations Pride event. Myka Burning, one of the organizers, explained the idea came from her 10-year-old daughter four years ago when they were discussing the treatment of Indigenous people and Indigenous people in the LGBTQ community. “Being homophobic is old news,” said Burning, adding that at the end of their discussion her daughter said, “We should have a pride event here to let everyone know people love them.” Burning says she and the other organizers made a point to network more this year to spread the word to up their numbers from last year. “We made sure to network. We did stuff at the Dunnville, Brantford and Hamilton Prides,” she said….



