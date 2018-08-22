ticker
Toronto police warn citizens about alleged series of ‘distraction thefts’ of jewelry

August 22, 2018 25 views

Toronto police say they’re investigating several alleged “distraction thefts” of jewelry from senior citizens in the north end of the city.

They say an unknown driver and two women have allegedly been approaching seniors on the street in residential neighbourhoods.

Investigators say the two women then place jewellery on the victim, removing their existing jewelry in the process.

They say in some cases, one woman will embrace the victim and remove the jewelry.

Police say that if the victim realizes their jewellery is being removed, the suspects will resort to violence, pushing the victims to the ground

They didn’t say how many of the thefts allegedly took place, but say that similar incidents have been reported throughout the city.

