Boston Celtics star Irving honoured by mother’s Sioux tribe 

August 23, 2018 13 views

Boston Celtics basketball star Kyrie Irving accepts gifts from Standing Rock Indian Reservation  students Thursday, Aug 23, 2018. His mother was a tribal member. He was honoured for his heritage and his support in the Dakota Access pipeline battle. (AP Photo/Blake Nicholson)     By Blake Nicholson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS FORT YATES, N.D.- Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving has officially become a member of the Standing Rock Sioux. Irving and his older sister, Asia Irving, took part Thursday in a traditional Native American ceremony recognizing their tribal heritage and support for the tribe’s long battle against the Dakota Access oil pipeline. They were honoured with Lakota names during a ritual in a packed auditorium that tribal spokeswoman Danielle Finn said “is a very special rite of passage for a Lakota person.”…

