Brantford Mayor elected to AMO board

BRANTFORD- Brantford Mayor Chris Friel is joining the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), Board of Directors after being elected at its annual assembly in Ottawa August 19 – 22.

As a board member he will help set policy for the Association and serve as a key municipal leader in the province.

“AMO benefits from membership from across the Province, and a Board that reflects the diversity of Ontario’s municipal governments. To that end, I am pleased to have Chris on the 2018- 2020 Board team,” said AMO President, Jamie McGarvey.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments. AMO supports strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’s political system.

For more information about AMO, please go to our website: www.amo.on.ca

