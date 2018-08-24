Daily
Brantford Mayor elected to AMO board

August 24, 2018 36 views

BRANTFORD- Brantford Mayor Chris Friel is joining the  Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), Board of Directors after being elected at its annual assembly  in Ottawa August 19 – 22.

Mayor Chris Friel, was elected to the AMO Board of Directors, Large Urban Caucus.

As a  board member he will help set policy for the Association and serve as a key municipal leader in the province.

“AMO benefits from membership from across the Province, and a Board that reflects the diversity of Ontario’s municipal governments.  To that end, I am pleased to have Chris on the 2018- 2020 Board team,” said AMO President, Jamie McGarvey.

AMO is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments. AMO supports strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’s political system.

For more information about AMO, please go to our website: www.amo.on.ca

