London Police looking for the public’s assistance in finding auto theft couple

LONDON, ON (August 24, 2018) – The London Police Service and the members of the Regional Auto Theft Task Force are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on 29 criminal charges across the region and a woman wanted on eight charges in London.

The couple, who are often seen with a young boy believed to be less than two years old, are also suspects in numerous outstanding vehicle thefts and break and enters currently under investigation by the OPP Crime Unit, Strathroy Caradoc Police Service, St Thomas Police Service and LPS.

David Snake, 29, of no fixed address, is wanted by the OPP in Middlesex and Glencoe, Strathroy Caradoc PS and London PS on the following 29 charges:

Possession stolen property over $5000 X 8

Possession stolen property under $5000 X 3

Theft under $5000 X 5

Assault with a weapon

Utter death threats

Resist arrest

Escape lawful custody

Breach of conditions X 4

Fail to appear X 5

Justine Hendrick, 28, of no fixed address is wanted by LPS on the following eight charges:

Possession stolen property over $5000 X 2

Possession stolen property under $5000

Theft under $5000 X 3

Assault with intent to resist

Fail to appear

If you see either of these suspects, please do not approach. Contact police immediately by calling 911.

If you have information in relation to the possible whereabouts of either of individuals, call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com

