Five People From Brantford And Ohsweken Facing Firearm And Drug Related Charges

August 23, 2018

Brantford Police Service has charged four males and one female with numerous firearm and drug related charges after an investigation on Hardy Road.

On August 21, 2018 just after 1:00 a.m. the Brantford Police Service entered into an investigation at a residence on Hardy Road. During the investigation Community Patrol Officers observed firearms, ammunition and various forms of controlled substances inside the residence. On Wednesday August 22, 2018 the BPS – Street Crime Unit executed a Search Warrant at the residence.

Located within the residence was:

 Smith and Wesson .357 Magnum handgun (reported stolen)

 Colt 1908 handgun

 Sawed off Ruger 10/22 rifle (reported stolen)

 Two Orion 12 gauge flare guns, modified to fire .22 cal. Ammunition

 Dan Wesson .177 cal. Revolver style BB gun

 143.94 grams of cocaine (schedule I) with a street value of $14.355.00

 8.91 grams of marijuana (schedule II) with a street value of $22.00

 Thirty Four cultivated marihuana plants in various stages of growth (schedule II) with a street value of $ 34,000.

 Approximately $5000.00 Canadian Currency

 electronic scales, currency counter, coin counter and a large quantity of packaging material

The estimated street value of drugs seized within the Hardy Road property was worth over $48.000.00.

As a result of the investigation, four males and one female have been arrested and charged.

Craig Allen BJERKSETH, 23 years old from Brantford

• Careless storage of a firearm, section 86(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, section 88(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Unauthorized Possession of a firearm, section 91(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, section 92(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Possession of Restricted firearm with ammunition, section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

• Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition, section 95(1) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Commission of an Offence, section 96(1) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession of stolen property under $5000, section 355 (b) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (marihuana), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

• Unlawfully produce substance (marihuana), contrary to section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Tyler Brandon CAMERON, 25 year old from Brantford

• Careless storage of a firearm, section 86(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, section 88(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Unauthorized Possession of a firearm, section 91(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, section 92(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Possession of Restricted firearm with ammunition, section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

• Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition, section 95(1) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Commission of an Offence, section 96(1) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession of stolen property under $5000, section 355 (b) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (marihuana), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

• Unlawfully produce substance (marihuana), contrary to section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

· Breach of Probation 733.1 CCC

Derek Thomas CONWAY, 31 years old from Brantford

• Careless storage of a firearm, section 86(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, section 88(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Unauthorized Possession of a firearm, section 91(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, section 92(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Possession of Restricted firearm with ammunition, section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

• Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition, section 95(1) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Commission of an Offence, section 96(1) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession of stolen property under $5000, section 355 (b) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (marihuana), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

• Unlawfully produce substance (marihuana), contrary to section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Joseph Chauncey WILLIAMS, 26 year old from Ohsweken

• Careless storage of a firearm, section 86(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, section 88(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Unauthorized Possession of a firearm, section 91(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, section 92(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Possession of Restricted firearm with ammunition, section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

• Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition, section 95(1) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Commission of an Offence, section 96(1) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession of stolen property under $5000, section 355 (b) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (marihuana), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

• Unlawfully produce substance (marihuana), section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

• Breach of Undertaking 145(3) CC, section 145(3) Criminal Code.

Orenda Love POWLESS, 20 years old from Brantford

• Careless storage of a firearm, section 86(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, section 88(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Unauthorized Possession of a firearm, section 91(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, section 92(1) of the Criminal Code x5

• Possession of Restricted firearm with ammunition, section 95(1) of the Criminal Code

• Possession of Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition, section 95(1) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Commission of an Offence, section 96(1) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession of stolen property under $5000, section 355 (b) of the Criminal Code x2

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (marihuana), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine), section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

• Unlawfully produce substance (marihuana), section 7(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

