Kettle and Stoney Point hold blanket wrapping ceremony installing new council

Council: Vince George Sr, Marshall George, Lincoln Jackson, David Henry, Al Wolfe, Jane Manning, Liz Cloud and Liz Stevens were installed in a blanket ceremony Saturday. Missing from photo is Pete Cloud. (Supplied Photo)

KETTLE AND STONEY POINT FIRST NATION-In an emotional ceremony sparked by the Community of Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation (KSPFN) the newly elected Chief and Council were gifted and wrapped in a blanket Saturday (August 25)..

The new council chose a more traditional ceremony saying the process of swearing in the Chief and Council is a “process that has been forced upon Indigenous People through colonization.”

Instead the Chief and Council committed themselves to their newly elected office by holding a blanketing ceremony this past weekend along the beautiful shores of KSPFN. Installed were Newly elected Kettle and Stony Point council members; Chief Jason Henry and councillors: Vince George Sr, Marshall George, Lincoln Jackson, David Henry, Al Wolfe, Jane Manning, Liz Cloud, Liz Stevens and Pete Cloud.

The wrapping the Chief and Council was the communities way of welcoming and showing them that they are there to support them as their leaders, and that they have faith that they will make good decisions for all of the community, a statement from newly elected Chief Jason Henry said.

Chief Henry said in his statement the community “are also showing them that they care and are there to help as well. By accepting the blankets the Chief and Council accept their new roles in the community.”

He described the “swearing-in ceremony” as “a powerful community movement towards de-colonizing. And it is a firm step forward in reclaiming their way of life, traditions, culture and a step way from the Indian Act.”

The day was followed by and finished with a community feast and celebration.

