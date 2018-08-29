Local News
Chef Rich Francis willing to take Indigenous Food to Supreme Court

August 29, 2018 24 views
His moose rib roast could be subject to regulations (Rich Francis Facebook page)

By Taylor Burt Writer Wanting to close the cultural gap between indigenous and non-indigenous folks, Chef Rich Francis is planning to open a restaurant in Hamilton in the spring of 2019. But he isn’t sure just how Ontario will see his Indigenous cuisine. Francis specializes in Indigenous cuisine but some of his ingredients are prohibited in Ontario. Things like narwhal, moose, beluga and sea lion. Items, he lists off as easily as moose, elk or venison. He can’t legally serve some of the foods he says because they are wild game and subject to Ontario inspection regulations. The Top Chef Canada third place winner in the 2014 episode says he is willing to go to the Supreme Court if necessary to open up area palates to Indigenous cuisine. He says its…

