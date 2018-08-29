Local News
Rain doesn’t dampen New Credit Pow Wow fun

August 29, 2018 31 views

More rain than sun shine couldn’t dampen New Credit Pow Wow By Taylor Burt Writer The irony of the pouring rain and Mississauga of New Credit Pow Wow theme “Water for Life” certainly wasn’t missed by Chief Stacey Laforme. With a broad smile he said he warned organizers. “I told them if they picked water it might rain,” and chuckled. But not even the rain could stop hundreds from coming out to the Pow Wow. Dances, songs and food brought people together to celebrate the culture of Indigenous peoples. “It’s important for our own people to come out and celebrate who we are, to dance and to remember our history and our culture,” said New Credit Chief Stacey Laforme. “Our ancestors come with us to dance. And it’s important for…

