SN Elected Council tells psychologist to work with health services

By Taylor Butt Writer Mental health was a central topic at the Six Nations Council meeting Tuesday. Dr. Amber Smith, a psychologist, wants to bring a Clinical and Rehabilitation Psychological Assessment and Treatment Services for Adults to Six Nations in order to help the mental health of its community members. Six Nations Band Council learned last Tuesday she has already rented space at Six Nations Community Living to open a practice. Smith currently has a practice in Hamilton, and states she has a lot of referrals from this community. “Band members started taking transportation to my clinic in Hamilton. I hired two more psychologists to help but the need is greater,” said Smith. “So, it seemed reasonable to find a space here.” Already having a rental agreement from community living,…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice