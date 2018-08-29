Local News
ticker

SNEC donations

August 29, 2018 24 views

As the night of the Ganohkwasra Gala approaches, donations are being sought. Six Nations Band Councilhas donated $5000 to the event. One of the biggest things they are striving for is to better the sexual assault center in the community. Six Nations Band Council also donated $5000 to the annual Dreamcatcher Gala that is celebrating 14 years this year. The donation gives them a premium table at the event….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Kettle and Stoney Point hold blanket wrapping ceremony installing new council

August 29, 2018 16

Newly elected Kettle and Stoney Point council members; Chief Jason Henry Council: Vince George Sr, Marshall…

Read more
Daily

Details emerge on polar bear death: hunters huddled as bears circled 

August 29, 2018 25

Details emerge on polar bear death: hunters huddled as bears circled Two injured Inuit hunters huddled…

Read more