SNEC donations

As the night of the Ganohkwasra Gala approaches, donations are being sought. Six Nations Band Councilhas donated $5000 to the event. One of the biggest things they are striving for is to better the sexual assault center in the community. Six Nations Band Council also donated $5000 to the annual Dreamcatcher Gala that is celebrating 14 years this year. The donation gives them a premium table at the event….
