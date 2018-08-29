As the lazy days of summer come to an end, we are inspired by the words of the late American Senator John McCain who’s love for his country transcends the turmoil of internal politics that currently besieges the US and reminds us of our own difficulties. We all find ourselves engulfed in internal politics, mistakes that we all make, but as Haudenosaunee we know we have to rise above them and look to the greater good. As Haudenosaunee we owe so much to those that come before us. Who fought to protect what was left to them and who remembered the greater good, the faces yet to come. Internal factions or those who believe themselves to somehow be in power or exulting a vision of their own form of justice…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice