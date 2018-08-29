Whale killed by ship will become feast for Washington tribe

SEKIU, Wash.-A 31-foot (9.5-meter) humpback whale struck and killed by a ship is being turned into a feast by the Makah Indian Tribe. The tiny tribe with a reservation on the northwestern tip of the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state has been butchering the whale that was pulled ashore Thursday. “It is sacred,’’ Nathan Tyler, chairman of the Makah Indian Tribe, told The Seattle Times . “We have deep regrets about the whale being struck by a ship and dying, but it will live on, through our culture.’’ The arrival of the whale came a day before the tribe’s annual community feast and festival called Makah Days. The whale will feed the whole village….



