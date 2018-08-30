ATM STOLEN FROM WATERFORD BANK

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is investigating following a theft of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) from a financial institution at a Main Street South, Waterford, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Thursday August 30, 2018 at 4:13 a.m., OPP responded to the TD Bank on Main Street South where a citizen reported the ATM appeared to have been ripped from the wall and the suspects had fled the scene.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that on Thursday August 30, 2018 between 4:00 a.m. and 4:13 a.m., unknown(s) attended the TD Bank and attached a cable to the ATM machine and removed it from the wall using a flat-bed truck.

Further investigation determined the truck travelled south bound on Main Street South dragging the ATM leaving debris in its trail, then turned west bound on Nickle Street, north bound on Auty Street, east bound on Alice Street, north bound on Main Street North and then east bound on Woodley Road where the suspects abandoned the vehicle.

A black pickup truck was seen it the area and police believe the suspects were picked up and fled in the pickup truck.

Suspect #1 – male, face covered, wearing a dark coloured hoodie style sweatshirt and camouflage pants.

Suspect #2 – male, face covered, wearing a camouflage jacket with a hood and grey coloured pants.

The Norfolk County OPP Street Crime Unit are continuing to investigate.

OPP is asking anyone who may have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1– 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

