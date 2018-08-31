Daily
National News

15 person Bears Ears committee has 2 spots for tribes 

August 31, 2018 51 views

By Brady McCombs

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SALT LAKE CITY- The Bureau of Land Management says a 15-member advisory committee for the downsized c will include spots for two tribal representatives _ three less than a tribal coalition who spent years lobbying for protections of the land wanted.

The federal agency said in a Thursday news release that it will accept nominations until Oct. 1 for spots designated for a host of different sectors who have interest in the management of the 315 square mile-monument (816 sq. kilometres) in southeastern Utah.

There are openings for local and state government officials, a private landowner, a local business owner, a conservationist, paleontologist, a hunter and outdoor recreationalist, among others.

Pat Gonzales-Rogers, executive director of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition, says each of the five tribes in the coalition should have a spot on the committee.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

City of Kingston seeks public input on Sir John A. Macdonald’s legacy

August 31, 2018 60

By Olivia Bowden THE CANADIAN PRESS The Ontario city where Sir John A. Macdonald lived and…

Read more
Daily

Six Nations man gets decade in jail for sexual and physical assault on child

August 31, 2018 103

Posted Aug., 31 2018 BRANTFORD ONT- A 53-year-old Six Nations man has been sentenced to 10…

Read more

Leave a Reply