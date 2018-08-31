Six Nations man gets decade in jail for sexual and physical assault on child

Posted Aug., 31 2018

BRANTFORD ONT- A 53-year-old Six Nations man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for the “horrific” assault on his eight-year-old step daughter.

Ontario Justice Colette Good sentenced the man to 10 years less time served after hearing details of a two year assault upon the child that called him dad.

Court was told the man had punch, slapped and beat the young girl even whipping her with a belt into submitting into both anal and vaginal rape. He forced the child to watch pornography and threatened her with death if she told anyone.

The man cannot be named to protect the victim.

Judge Good turned down lawyers sentencing submissions. Judge Good said the abuse was “nothing short of horrific.”

The man spoke to the court saying he believed the time he had already served in jail was sufficient. The man had served time equivalent to 645 days in jail. His lawyer sought a two year term plus time served. The crown asked for three to four years plus time served. Good rejected both saying they were “inadequate” for the offence and sentenced the man to 10 years in penitentiary less time served. She also sentenced him to two years, to be served concurrently for making intimate images available to a minor and issuing death threats against the young girl. He is unable to own or using weapons for 10 years. The man must provide DNA to the national data bank and stay away from the girl for the rest of his life, a lifetime ban against being around anyone under 16 unless he is under supervision by an adult who knows about his conviction was also imposed. He will be on the sexual offenders list for life.

She said she would reconsider the order if he receives treatment and is found to present no risk.

His victim is now in therapy, does not do well in school, fears being around adults who are drinking, is afraid of men and boys and can’t sleep afraid her step-father will get out of jail and come after her.

Justice Good said it was “alarming” while under psychiatric assessment the man told the doctor it was the child’s idea to watch pornography and that she “probably enjoyed” the sex acts.