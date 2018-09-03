Haldimand OPP close Highway 6 at Concession 10 investigate 3 vehicle accident

HALDIMAND COUNTY OPP INVESTIGATE MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION HIGHWAY # 6 WILL BE CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A three vehicle collision on Highway 6 between the 10th and 11th Concessions has closed the highway while Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigate.

The collision occurred at 3 p.m. today Monday, Sept., 3.

Police are on the scene and determined that a south bound vehicle entered the north bound lanes where a collision took place.

Three people received serious life threatening injuries and have been transported to local hospital by ambulance.

Police are continuing to investigate this collision and will have Hwy # 6 closed in both directions between the 10th and 11th concession for the next several hours.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and the names of the involved parties are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

