OHSWEKEN SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations children are back to school today! Six Nations Police launched their annual back to school messaging with a traffic stop outside Jamieson Elementary School in Ohsweken Tuesday morning.

Police stopped vehicles, checked for seat belts and reminded motorists, the kids are back to school drive carefully!.

At schools across the community teachers were welcoming students .

Let’s see your Back to School photos!

