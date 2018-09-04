Busy long weekend for Brantford Police

Assault

On Friday August 31, 2018 just after 2:00 p.m. Brantford Police Service responded to an assault call on George Street. The accused had gotten into a verbal argument with others at a residence. During the argument the accused threatened to physically harm and at one point grabbed a broken piece of glass and threatened to stab people. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where hey located and arrested the accused. During the arrest the accused resisted and assaulted officers at the scene. After being processed at the Brantford Police Service the accused began to damage property. Investigation revealed the accused was currently bound by court orders with conditions. A 34 year old Brantford male is charged with Assault, Assault with a Weapon, Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm, Assault Peace Officer, Mischief to Property Under $5000, Breach of Recognizance and Breach of Probation. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Drugs

On Friday August 31, 2018 just after 2:00 p.m. Community Patrol Officers were in the area of Murray Street and Darling Street when they observed a male who was known to have a warrant out for his arrest. Officers stopped and arrested the accused on the outstanding warrant without incident. During the arrest the accused was found to be in possession of two stolen credit cards and suspected crystal methamphetamine (6.89 grams – value $775) and cocaine (2.15 grams – value $200). Information was received that the accused was also currently bound by court orders with conditions. A 26 year old Brantford male is charged with Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000 and Breach of Probation under the Criminal Code. He is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act and was arrest on the outstanding warrant. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Assault

On Sunday September 2, 2018 just before 1:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received a 9-1-1 call about an unknown male who was yelling and screaming causing a disturbance out on the street. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the accused who was arrested. The accused was transported home and turned over to the care of family. Officers were called back to the residence a short time later as the accused began to cause a disturbance at his residence and left. Officers found the accused a short distance away where he was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place. During transport of the accused he began to kick and was trying to damage the rear of the marked police cruiser. Officers stopped and tried to calm the male who tried to resist, spit in the face of one of the officers and threatened to kill the officer and their family. An 18 year old Brantford male is charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm and Assault Peace Officer.

Weapon Offence

On Saturday September 1, 2018 just after 11:00 a.m. Brantford Police Service received a number of calls about an unknown male sitting in a park who was pointing a firearm at cars as they passed by. Community Patrol Officers attended to the area where they located the male sitting in the park. As officers approached, the male attempted to conceal the firearm in his backpack. Officers attempted to arrest the male who resisted and tried to get the firearm from his backpack. Once arrested Officers located a replicas firearm (pellet gun) along with break-in instruments (bolt cutters), stolen car and house keys, and suspected crack cocaine (0.57 grams – value $50), marihuana ( 0.94 grams – value $10) and crystal methamphetamine (0.97 grams – value $80). A 27 year old Brantford male is charged with Possession of Weapons Dangerous, Carry a Concealed Weapon, Point Firearm, Possession of Break in Instruments, Resist Arrest and Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000 under the Criminal Code. He is further charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance x3 under the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

