Indigenous voices on Trans Mountain Pipeline

Tsleil-Waututh First Nation Chief Maureen Thomas: “I believe our federal government are good people, they tried to do what they believed was the right decision, but now they’re going to have to take a second look and they’re going to have to find a way to work with all of us… and this is what in my mind, today really represents, building a relationship for Canada,” Thomas said during a joint press conference with several First Nations in Vancouver, B.C. on Kinder Morgan Pipeline. Khelsilem-Squamish Nation: The Trudeau government failed in its rhetoric about reconciliation with First Nations and this court decision shows that,” said Khelsilem, the spokesperson for the Squamish Nation in a statement Thursday morning. “This decision reinforces our belief that the Trans Mountain expansion project must not…