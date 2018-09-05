Intruder breaks into house armed with hatchet

Six Nations Police are looking for a man who broke into a Third line home armed with a hatchet and demanded the homeowner turn over his wallet early Sunday morning. Police said on Sunday, September 2nd, at 3:45 a.m., Six Nations Police received a report of break in at a residence on 3rd Line Road. The house occupant said he was watching television with his 4 year old grandson who was sleeping on the couch when a male entered the residence. The intruder, armed with a hatchet, was dressed in black and had his face covered with a scarf and bandana. The suspect demanded the victim “hand over his wallet.” The suspect grabbed the victims wallet, that was on a table and fled the residence in a dark coloured car…
