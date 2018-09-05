It’s Back To School time…slow down!

Six Nations Police were outside Jamieson Elementary School in Ohsweken reminding motorists it’s Back to school time, watch out for kids walking, on bikes or getting on or off buses. (Photo by Lynda Powless)…
