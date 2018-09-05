MEDCRES says medical cannabis helps

MEDCRES SAYS Medical cannabis has been proven to help with some neurological illnesses – namely epilepsy. Approximately 42 people are diagnosed with epilepsy every day in Canada, according to Epilepsy Canada. 44 percent are diagnosed before the age of five. Some cannabinoids have been developed to treat nausea, some forms of pain and vomiting. Rochon explained that studies have shown some children suffer from four seizures a day, adding that with medical cannabis, seizures may be reduced to about two a week….



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice