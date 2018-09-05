Local News
ticker

MEDCRES says medical cannabis helps

September 5, 2018 28 views

MEDCRES SAYS Medical cannabis has been proven to help with some neurological illnesses – namely epilepsy. Approximately 42 people are diagnosed with epilepsy every day in Canada, according to Epilepsy Canada. 44 percent are diagnosed before the age of five. Some cannabinoids have been developed to treat nausea, some forms of pain and vomiting. Rochon explained that studies have shown some children suffer from four seizures a day, adding that with medical cannabis, seizures may be reduced to about two a week….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Archeologists aim to uncover secrets of Franklin expedition in ship’s cabins 

September 5, 2018 18

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- A Parks Canada archaeology team is boating towards the…

Read more
Daily

Robert Lepage’s ‘Kanata’ to go ahead in Paris this December

September 5, 2018 24

MONTREAL- A previously cancelled play by a Quebec playwright about the relationship between whites and Aboriginal…

Read more