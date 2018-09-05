Local News
Medical cannabis grower wants to open facility at Six Nations

September 5, 2018 37 views
Glenn Rochon, from the Mohawk community of Kahnawake, is vice-president of indigenous development for MEDCRES who along with Six Nations businessman Ross Johnson are proposing a medical cannabis facility at Six Nations. (Photo by Taylor Burt)

By Lynda Powless and Taylor Burt Writers Six Nations could become home to a privately owned medical cannabis facility. While Six Nations Elected Band Council is still working on proposed cannabis regulations at least one local businessman is already gearing up to launch a medical cannabis production facility here. Former band councillor and local businessman Ross Johnson has partnered with MEDCRES, a medical cannabis research facility based in Toronto, with plans of opening a cultivation space on acreage Johnson owns at Six Nations. A division of MEDCRES, “all nations ventures,” partners with various entrepreneurs. MEDCRES representative, Glenn Rochon, from the Mohawk community of Kahnawake, is vice-president of indigenous development for MEDCRES. He presented their medical cannabis cultivation plan at last Tuesday’s band council meeting. Rochon said the company is focused…

